Findings of Lindo Creek inquiry raise ‘troubling questions’ about role of security forces – Granger

The report of the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the murders of eight miners at Lindo Creek in 2008 raises “troubling questions” about the roles of the police and defence forces at the time, according to President David Granger.

He made this disclosure shortly after handing over the instruments of appointment to members of the Police Service Commission on Thursday at State House.

According to Granger, aside from the questionable role of the disciplined services, the report also highlights the reticence of the political administration of the day to provide useful evidence to the Commission of Inquiry into that massacre. At the time of the massacre, the PPP/C held office. Justice (ret’d) Donald Trotman, who led the CoI, handed over the report to the president last week…..