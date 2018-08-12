Guyana News

CGX’s receives blessing for ‘Utakwaaka’ well in Corentyne Block

By Staff Writer
Executive Director of CGX Energy Inc. Professor Suresh Narine (right) and Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman (left) and officials from CGX Energy Inc. following the unveiling of the company’s next oil exploration well. (Terrence Thompson Photo)

Canadian oil and gas exploration company CGX Energy Inc. on Friday evening held a naming and blessing ceremony for its next offshore oil exploration well, “Utakwaaka,” which is to be drilled by November next year in the Corentyne Block.

The ceremony, which coincided with an observation of CGX’s 20th anniversary, was conducted by members of the Akawaio Hallelujah  Religious Group at the Umana Yana in Georgetown, in the presence of company and government officials, Canadian High Commissioner Lilian Chatterjee, and other attendees.

“Utakwaaka” is a Patamuna name which means first signs of light, dawn of a new day or a ray of hope…..

