CGX’s receives blessing for ‘Utakwaaka’ well in Corentyne Block

Canadian oil and gas exploration company CGX Energy Inc. on Friday evening held a naming and blessing ceremony for its next offshore oil exploration well, “Utakwaaka,” which is to be drilled by November next year in the Corentyne Block.

The ceremony, which coincided with an observation of CGX’s 20th anniversary, was conducted by members of the Akawaio Hallelujah Religious Group at the Umana Yana in Georgetown, in the presence of company and government officials, Canadian High Commissioner Lilian Chatterjee, and other attendees.

“Utakwaaka” is a Patamuna name which means first signs of light, dawn of a new day or a ray of hope…..