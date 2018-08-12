Guyana News

GWI seeking to buy back-up generators for stations serving large communities

By Staff Writer

Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) is mulling the purchase of additional generators to support its pump stations currently serving heavily populated areas around the country, according to Managing Director Dr. Richard Van West-Charles.

Van West-Charles made the pronouncement at the utility company’s recent half year review after it was revealed that only 15% of the company’s pump stations have backup generators.

“As a result of this, in our proposal for support from the Government of Guyana we’re seeking to purchase some additional generator sets, especially for the large populated areas because of the impact in those areas from the point of view of security. In some of these cases, if a fire were to break out in these highly populated areas, if we do not have a generator set there, we are unable to pump [water] if there’s blackout. So we are looking at this from a point of view both of a sustainable and security standpoint,” he explained…..

