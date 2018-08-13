Guyana News

Health Sciences lecturers in capacity building workshop

By Staff Writer
Some of the participants (DPI photo)

On Friday, the Pan American Health Organisation/World Health Organisation (PAHO/WHO) in collaboration with the University of Guyana (UG) concluded a five-day capacity building workshop for Health Sciences lecturers.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), the exercise, which was held from August 6-10, focused on measurement and evaluation which aims to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the lecturers in setting examinations and grading test papers and scripts.

DPI spoke to some of the participants of the workshop…..

