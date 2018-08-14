Guyana News

Persons held over murder of legal clerk released

By Staff Writer
Gregory Frank

The three persons who were detained during last week for questioning in connection with the murder of Gregory Frank, the legal clerk who was found dead in his Kuru Kururu home earlier this month have been released on station bail.

Commander of ‘A’ Division Marlon Chapman when contacted for an update last evening told Stabroek News that the trio who were picked up between last Monday and Tuesday have been released on station bail as the investigation continues.

Frank, 46, a legal clerk of Lot 686 Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, was found dead in a pool of blood in his home on August and it is suspected that he may have been killed during a burglary…..

More in Guyana News

Justice For All Leader hammers WPA cash transfer proposal

Third cop charged over learner drivers’ exam forgery

Ministry defends feasibility study award for new bridge

South Ruimveldt man charged with rape of girl, 15

Ex-accountant charged with tearing pages from BK Inc.’s bank book

Mahdia declared a township

Child rapist gets life sentences

Convict gets second life sentence after confessing to raping boy, 5

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web