Persons held over murder of legal clerk released

The three persons who were detained during last week for questioning in connection with the murder of Gregory Frank, the legal clerk who was found dead in his Kuru Kururu home earlier this month have been released on station bail.

Commander of ‘A’ Division Marlon Chapman when contacted for an update last evening told Stabroek News that the trio who were picked up between last Monday and Tuesday have been released on station bail as the investigation continues.

Frank, 46, a legal clerk of Lot 686 Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, was found dead in a pool of blood in his home on August and it is suspected that he may have been killed during a burglary…..