Guyana News

Survivor from horrific La Grange accident recovering

By Staff Writer
David Bourne

The lone survivor of the accident on Sunday morning that claimed the lives of three persons on the La Grange Public Road, West Bank Demerara, is no longer listed as critical and is in a stable condition.

According to the police, 22-year-old David ‘Sugrim’ Bourne’s health status has been moved from critical to stable and he is currently in the Accident and Emergency Unit at the Georgetown Public Hospital recovering.

Information reaching Stabroek News revealed that Bourne underwent various surgeries on Sunday, including to his head and internal organs…..

More in Guyana News

Justice For All Leader hammers WPA cash transfer proposal

Third cop charged over learner drivers’ exam forgery

Ministry defends feasibility study award for new bridge

South Ruimveldt man charged with rape of girl, 15

Ex-accountant charged with tearing pages from BK Inc.’s bank book

Mahdia declared a township

Child rapist gets life sentences

Convict gets second life sentence after confessing to raping boy, 5

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web