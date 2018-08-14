Survivor from horrific La Grange accident recovering

The lone survivor of the accident on Sunday morning that claimed the lives of three persons on the La Grange Public Road, West Bank Demerara, is no longer listed as critical and is in a stable condition.

According to the police, 22-year-old David ‘Sugrim’ Bourne’s health status has been moved from critical to stable and he is currently in the Accident and Emergency Unit at the Georgetown Public Hospital recovering.

Information reaching Stabroek News revealed that Bourne underwent various surgeries on Sunday, including to his head and internal organs…..