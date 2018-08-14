Guyana News

Third cop charged over learner drivers’ exam forgery

By Staff Writer

A 50-year-old police sergeant was yesterday faced with 12 charges stemming from his alleged role in the forging of several questionnaires for the learner drivers’ theoretical examination, for which he was asked to post a total of $1.2 million bail for his release.

The charges alleged that Alfred Parks on April 12th, 2018, at the Felix Austin Police College, conspired with others to forge questionnaires for persons who did not sit the examination.

Parks, who was represented by attorney Patrice Henry, was not required to enter a plea to any of the charges…..

