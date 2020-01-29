Prosecution closes case in trial of cops charged with learner drivers’ exam forgery

The prosecution yesterday closed its case against the three police officers who were charged with forging several questionnaires for the learner drivers’ theoretical examination in 2018.

Ryan Gray, Shenese Fraser and Alfred Parks are before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, who is presiding over the trial.

The 12 charges against Parks allege that on April 12th, 2018, at the Felix Austin Police College, he conspired with others to forge questionnaires for persons who did not sit the examination.