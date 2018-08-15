Guyana News

Cop linked to Brazilian miner’s killing refuses to take part in ID parade

By Staff Writer
Estevão Costa Marques

The policeman who has reportedly admitted to shooting Brazilian miner Estevão Costa Marques, saying he had been fired upon, yesterday refused to be placed on an identification parade.

A police source told Stabroek News that the Police Constable refused to participate in the ID parade, which was scheduled to be conducted yesterday afternoon.

The Constable and a Subordinate Officer, who were arrested after the fatal shooting, remain in custody…..

