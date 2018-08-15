Foundation distributes bags, school supplies in Corentyne area

The Mohabir Mookerchand Persaud Foundation of Excellence yesterday distributed 28 school bags filled with school supplies, ten travel vouchers and three internet vouchers to students in the Corentyne Area.

At a handing over ceremony yesterday, the MMP Foundation also announced that it will pay the CSEC fees for 100 students, who will be sitting the examinations in 2019. The estimated cost of the foundation’s initiative is $2.5 million.

The foundation was officially launched in 2016 when it paid the CSEC fees for 10 students at the JC Chandisingh Secondary School. The foundation’s first recipient was Mahendra Phagwah who wrote 13 subjects at the CSEC Examination…..