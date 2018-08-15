Mon Repos businessman gets two years for causing cyclist’s death in Peter’s Hall accident

A city magistrate yesterday sentenced a Mon Repos businessman to two years in jail after finding him guilty of causing death by dangerous driving.

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan handed down the sentence to Ramanand Jagdeo at the conclusion of his trial.

Jagdeo was tried after being charged with driving PRR 4395 in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Alexander Appiah on February 22nd, 2018, at Peter’s Hall Public Road, East Bank Public Road.

On the day of the accident, at about 9 pm, Jagdeo was the driver of PRR 4395 and proceeding south along the eastern carriageway of the Peter’s Hall Public Road at a fast rate. The deceased, a pedal cyclist, was travelling in the same direction when he was struck by Jagdeo…..