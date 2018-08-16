Ministry seeking public’s help in finding escaped juvenile

The Ministry of Public Security is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 16-year-old who escaped one week ago from the Juvenile Holding Centre, Sophia where he was being kept in custody.

The teen who has been identified as Leon Patterson escaped from the facility on August 9.

Reports revealed that Patterson was discovered missing between 12.00 and 13.00 hrs last Thursday, when his mother turned up at the facility to visit him during the permitted time…..