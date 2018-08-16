Guyana News

NAREI helping with Baramita kitchen gardens

By Staff Writer

The National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) is helping ten households in the Carib community of Baramita in Region One to establish and run kitchen gardens, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

The initiative is part of the Ministerial Task Force’s strategy  to improve the living standard of Baramita residents, especially single parent mothers and members of the Hinterland Employment Youth Service.

According to DPI, NAREI said that between August 9 and 12, its Hinterland Co-ordinator, Aaron Ramroop exposed participants to practical training in cash crop seedling production and orchard management. The training was done on small holdings owned by some participants and at the Baramita Training Centre…..

More in Guyana News

AG avoiding service of court order on Judicial Review Act – Nandlall

Bourda St vendor shot dead

Gov’t, teachers for more wage talks today

DJ gets 4 1/2 years for trafficking 158 lb ganja

AFC has betrayed the people who supported it – Jeffrey

Twenty-year-old man gets 18 years for raping minor

Brazilian miner was shot in back of head – autopsy

NICIL rejects ‘totally unacceptable’ offer from Chinese company over GTT shares money

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web