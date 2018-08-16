NAREI helping with Baramita kitchen gardens

The National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) is helping ten households in the Carib community of Baramita in Region One to establish and run kitchen gardens, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

The initiative is part of the Ministerial Task Force’s strategy to improve the living standard of Baramita residents, especially single parent mothers and members of the Hinterland Employment Youth Service.

According to DPI, NAREI said that between August 9 and 12, its Hinterland Co-ordinator, Aaron Ramroop exposed participants to practical training in cash crop seedling production and orchard management. The training was done on small holdings owned by some participants and at the Baramita Training Centre…..