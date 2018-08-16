Guyana News

Vendor charged with arson and threatening behavior

-placed on $80,000 bail

By Staff Writer
Ron Cromwell

A 48-year-old vendor, who is charged with arson and threatening behaviour, was yesterday released on $80,000 bail.

It is alleged that Ron Cromwell, on August 13th at Dowding Street, Kitty, unlawfully and maliciously set fire to a building, property of Hameshwar Sanchara.

It was also alleged that Cromwell on August 3rd at Dowding Street, Kitty, made use of threatening behaviour to John Lewis…..

More in Guyana News

AG avoiding service of court order on Judicial Review Act – Nandlall

Bourda St vendor shot dead

Gov’t, teachers for more wage talks today

DJ gets 4 1/2 years for trafficking 158 lb ganja

AFC has betrayed the people who supported it – Jeffrey

Twenty-year-old man gets 18 years for raping minor

Brazilian miner was shot in back of head – autopsy

NICIL rejects ‘totally unacceptable’ offer from Chinese company over GTT shares money

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web