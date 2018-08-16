Vendor charged with arson and threatening behavior

A 48-year-old vendor, who is charged with arson and threatening behaviour, was yesterday released on $80,000 bail.
It is alleged that Ron Cromwell, on August 13th at Dowding Street, Kitty, unlawfully and maliciously set fire to a building, property of Hameshwar Sanchara.
It was also alleged that Cromwell on August 3rd at Dowding Street, Kitty, made use of threatening behaviour to John Lewis…..
