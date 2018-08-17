Guyana News

Cabinet still to discuss Broomes’ parking lot incident

By Staff Writer
Simona Broomes

The July 8th confrontation between Junior Natural Resources Minister Simona Broomes, her driver and two security guards in the parking lot of the Amazonia Mall, at Providence, did not engage the attention of Cabinet this week as was expected, State Minister Joseph Harmon said yesterday.

The issue was expected to be the subject of deliberations by Cabinet for about two weeks now.

Harmon said last week that it would engage Cabinet’s attention this week…..

More in Guyana News

Teachers’ union, ministry still at impasse on wages

Christian Pile scores 20 Grade Ones at CSEC

Region Six AFC member resigns, alleges corruption

US congressmen, senior military officers to visit Guyana

Cops hunting killers of Bourda vendor

Gov’t to launch inquiry into killing of Brazilian miner at Puruni

American Airlines gets approval to begin Guyana operations from Nov 15th

Port Kaituma pastor charged with assaulting, threatening wife

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web