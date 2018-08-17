CAPE 2018 Preliminary Results

In May/June 2018, nine hundred twenty three (923) candidates from nine (9) Secondary Schools and five (5) Private centres wrote the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) in Guyana.
Several candidates’ recorded outstanding performance the examination. Among the top performances are Aadilah Ali, and Micheal Bhopaul of Queen’s College who secured Grade One passes in eight units and Rajiv Muneshwar and Sariah Singh also of Queen’s College who secured Grade One passes in seven Units.
More in Guyana News
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web