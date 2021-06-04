CXC names QC School of the Year for CSEC, CAPE

Queen’s College has been recognised as the School of the Year for the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), at the Caribbean Examinations Council’s 2020 awards ceremony held in Antigua and Barbuda.

Guyana was the recipient of seven awards at the CSEC and CAPE levels during the event. These include the most outstanding CSEC student, awarded to Bhedesh Persaud of Queen’s College, and the most outstanding CAPE candidate awarded to Zane Ramotar, also of Queen’s College. The achievement of these students caused Queen’s College to be recognized as the school of the year at both levels. Queen’s College has been the recipient of the CSEC/CAPE award for the most outstanding performer overall for seven consecutive years.