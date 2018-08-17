CSEC 2018 Preliminary Results

Two hundred and thirty three (233) Guyanese candidates at the CSEC 2018 secured Grade Ones in eight or more subjects.
Of these, thirty nine (39) candidates secured twelve (12) Grades One or more. These candidates are listed below:
|School
|Name
|Results obtained
|Queen’s College
|Christian Pile
|19 Ones
|Anna Regina Secondary
|Shakira Bholo
|18 Ones, 2 twos
|ISA Islamic
|Salma Majeed
|18 Ones
|Queen’s College
|Areeb Ali
|17 Ones, 3 twos, 1 three
|Anna Regina Secondary
|Camecia De La Cruz
|17 Ones, 2 twos, 1 three
|Queens’ College
|Haema Dasrath
|17 Ones, 1 two, 1 three
|Queens’ College
|Aarti Hooblall
|17 Ones, 3 twos
|Queens’ College
|Reseda Hack
|15 Ones, 3 twos, 1 three
|Queens’ College
|Leshanna Bindah
|15 Ones, 2 twos, 2 threes
|Queens’ College
|Reseda Hack
|15 Ones, 3 twos, 1 three
|Queens’ College
|Yashoda Samaroo
|15 Ones, 2 twos
|Anna Regina Secondary
|Begum Baksh
|15 Ones, 1 two
|J C Chandisingh Sec
|Darshanie Jadubir
|15 Ones, 1 two
|Queen’s College
|Reseda Hack
|15 Ones, 1 two
|Anna Regina Secondary
|Vishal Narine
|14 Ones, 1 two
|Queen’s College
|Krystal Cummings
|14 Ones, 4 twos
|Skeldon Line Path Sec
|Yugeeta Kumar
|14 Ones, 2 twos
|Queen’s College
|Sushmita Mangru
|14 Ones, 1 two
|St Stanislaus College
|Sherlock Langevine
|14 Ones
|Queen’s College
|Kirsten Caesar
|13 Ones, 4 twos
|Skeldon Line Path Sec
|Pravena Bhoge
|13 Ones, 3 twos
|Berbice High
|Renee Bisnauth
|13 Ones, 3 twos
|Queen’s College
|Navindra Persaud
|13 Ones, 2 twos
|Queen’s College
|Daniel Baldeo-Thorne
|13 Ones, 1 two
|Queen’s College
|Shania Smith
|13 Ones
|Saraswati Vidya Niketan
|Jasmattie Parbhu
|13 Ones
|Queen’s College
|Jaishree Persaud
|12 Ones, 4 twos, 1 three
|Queen’s College
|Ansonette Thomas
|12 Ones, 3 twos, 1 three
|Skeldon Line Path Sec
|Sarveena Persaud
|12 Ones, 3 twos, 1 three
|Abram’s Zuil Secondary
|Lariel Narain
|12 Ones, 3 twos, 1 three
|Anna Regina Secondary
|Alexander Westford
|12 Ones, 3 twos
|Saraswati Vidya Niketan
|Jayaram Sanasie
|12 Ones, 3 twos
|Mae’s Secondary
|Sayyid AAbidi
|12 Ones, 2 twos
|Queen’s College
|Brandon Chanderban
|12 Ones, 2 twos
|Queen’s College
|Mikayla De Freitas
|12 Ones, 1 twos, 1 three
|Mackenzie High
|Zoe Sills
|12 Ones, 1 two
|Queen’s College
|Trisha Heeralall
|12 Ones, 1 two
|Saraswati Vidya Niketan
|Rowena Gordon
|12 Ones, 1 two
|Saraswati Vidya Niketan
|Ryan Ramkirath
|12 Ones, 1 two
|Skeldon Line Path Sec
|Melisa Rama
|12 Ones
|The Bishops’ High
|Krista Bhagwandin
|12 Ones
A total of 12,269 candidates in Guyana were registered for 2018 CSEC, compared to 12,684 registered for 2017. Subject entries for 2018 were 69,194. An analysis of the 2018 results revealed that the overall pass rate at the General and Technical proficiencies for Grades One to Three was 69.1%. The overall pass rate has improved from 2017 where a pass rate of 63.68% was attained.
Improved performance was evident in 16 subjects, constant in 7 subjects and declined in 12 subjects. Outstanding performances were noted in 7 subjects where 90% and over gained acceptable Grades (Gr 1 – 3). Some subjects with outstanding performances were Agricultural Science (Double Award) with 96.14%, Information Technology with 97.5%, Religious Education with 96.69%, Physical Education & Sports with 99.92% and Industrial Technology – Mechanical with 98.57%.
Mathematics and English
Grades One to Three passes in both English A and English B improved in 2018. English A recorded a pass rate of 67.14% in 2018 and 57.99% in 2017. English B pass rate in 2018 is 78.6% as compared to 44.45% in 2017. Mathematics also improved with a pass rate of 43.39% in 2018 as compared to 39.23% in 2017. Additional Mathematics remained constant with a pass rate 68.45% in 2018 to 68.61% in 2017.
Sciences
There were improvements and declines in the Grades One to Three passes in the science subjects this year. Improvements were noted in the pass rate for Biology, Chemistry and Physics. Biology moved from 61.98% in 2017 to 63.9% in 2018. Chemistry recorded a pass rate of 56.41% in 2018 as against 47.81% in 2017. In 2018 Physics recorded a pass rate for 66.27%, in 2017 the pass rate was 52.92%. Agricultural Science (Double Award) and Agricultural Science (Single Award) both recorded declined performances. Agricultural Science (Double Award) moved from 98.57% in 2017 to 96.14% in 2018. Agricultural Science (Single Award) moved from 92.37% in 2017 to 86.57% in 2018.
Human and Social Biology achieved acceptable grades this year with a pass rate of 72.49%. The pass rate for this subject has improved from 2017 where a pass rate of 55.35% was attained. Integrated Science recorded a decline in pass rate from 59.21% in 2017 to 49.1% in 2018.