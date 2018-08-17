CSEC 2018 Preliminary Results

Two hundred and thirty three (233) Guyanese candidates at the CSEC 2018 secured Grade Ones in eight or more subjects.

Of these, thirty nine (39) candidates secured twelve (12) Grades One or more. These candidates are listed below:

School Name Results obtained Queen’s College Christian Pile 19 Ones Anna Regina Secondary Shakira Bholo 18 Ones, 2 twos ISA Islamic Salma Majeed 18 Ones Queen’s College Areeb Ali 17 Ones, 3 twos, 1 three Anna Regina Secondary Camecia De La Cruz 17 Ones, 2 twos, 1 three Queens’ College Haema Dasrath 17 Ones, 1 two, 1 three Queens’ College Aarti Hooblall 17 Ones, 3 twos Queens’ College Reseda Hack 15 Ones, 3 twos, 1 three Queens’ College Leshanna Bindah 15 Ones, 2 twos, 2 threes Queens’ College Reseda Hack 15 Ones, 3 twos, 1 three Queens’ College Yashoda Samaroo 15 Ones, 2 twos Anna Regina Secondary Begum Baksh 15 Ones, 1 two J C Chandisingh Sec Darshanie Jadubir 15 Ones, 1 two Queen’s College Reseda Hack 15 Ones, 1 two Anna Regina Secondary Vishal Narine 14 Ones, 1 two Queen’s College Krystal Cummings 14 Ones, 4 twos Skeldon Line Path Sec Yugeeta Kumar 14 Ones, 2 twos Queen’s College Sushmita Mangru 14 Ones, 1 two St Stanislaus College Sherlock Langevine 14 Ones Queen’s College Kirsten Caesar 13 Ones, 4 twos Skeldon Line Path Sec Pravena Bhoge 13 Ones, 3 twos Berbice High Renee Bisnauth 13 Ones, 3 twos Queen’s College Navindra Persaud 13 Ones, 2 twos Queen’s College Daniel Baldeo-Thorne 13 Ones, 1 two Queen’s College Shania Smith 13 Ones Saraswati Vidya Niketan Jasmattie Parbhu 13 Ones Queen’s College Jaishree Persaud 12 Ones, 4 twos, 1 three Queen’s College Ansonette Thomas 12 Ones, 3 twos, 1 three Skeldon Line Path Sec Sarveena Persaud 12 Ones, 3 twos, 1 three Abram’s Zuil Secondary Lariel Narain 12 Ones, 3 twos, 1 three Anna Regina Secondary Alexander Westford 12 Ones, 3 twos Saraswati Vidya Niketan Jayaram Sanasie 12 Ones, 3 twos Mae’s Secondary Sayyid AAbidi 12 Ones, 2 twos Queen’s College Brandon Chanderban 12 Ones, 2 twos Queen’s College Mikayla De Freitas 12 Ones, 1 twos, 1 three Mackenzie High Zoe Sills 12 Ones, 1 two Queen’s College Trisha Heeralall 12 Ones, 1 two Saraswati Vidya Niketan Rowena Gordon 12 Ones, 1 two Saraswati Vidya Niketan Ryan Ramkirath 12 Ones, 1 two Skeldon Line Path Sec Melisa Rama 12 Ones The Bishops’ High Krista Bhagwandin 12 Ones

A total of 12,269 candidates in Guyana were registered for 2018 CSEC, compared to 12,684 registered for 2017. Subject entries for 2018 were 69,194. An analysis of the 2018 results revealed that the overall pass rate at the General and Technical proficiencies for Grades One to Three was 69.1%. The overall pass rate has improved from 2017 where a pass rate of 63.68% was attained.

Improved performance was evident in 16 subjects, constant in 7 subjects and declined in 12 subjects. Outstanding performances were noted in 7 subjects where 90% and over gained acceptable Grades (Gr 1 – 3). Some subjects with outstanding performances were Agricultural Science (Double Award) with 96.14%, Information Technology with 97.5%, Religious Education with 96.69%, Physical Education & Sports with 99.92% and Industrial Technology – Mechanical with 98.57%.

Mathematics and English

Grades One to Three passes in both English A and English B improved in 2018. English A recorded a pass rate of 67.14% in 2018 and 57.99% in 2017. English B pass rate in 2018 is 78.6% as compared to 44.45% in 2017. Mathematics also improved with a pass rate of 43.39% in 2018 as compared to 39.23% in 2017. Additional Mathematics remained constant with a pass rate 68.45% in 2018 to 68.61% in 2017.

Sciences

There were improvements and declines in the Grades One to Three passes in the science subjects this year. Improvements were noted in the pass rate for Biology, Chemistry and Physics. Biology moved from 61.98% in 2017 to 63.9% in 2018. Chemistry recorded a pass rate of 56.41% in 2018 as against 47.81% in 2017. In 2018 Physics recorded a pass rate for 66.27%, in 2017 the pass rate was 52.92%. Agricultural Science (Double Award) and Agricultural Science (Single Award) both recorded declined performances. Agricultural Science (Double Award) moved from 98.57% in 2017 to 96.14% in 2018. Agricultural Science (Single Award) moved from 92.37% in 2017 to 86.57% in 2018.

Human and Social Biology achieved acceptable grades this year with a pass rate of 72.49%. The pass rate for this subject has improved from 2017 where a pass rate of 55.35% was attained. Integrated Science recorded a decline in pass rate from 59.21% in 2017 to 49.1% in 2018.

Download (DOCX, 34KB)