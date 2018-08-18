Boy, 14, among four charged after 22lb cocaine bust

A 14-year-old boy was among four persons jointly charged yesterday with trafficking 22 pounds of cocaine following a recent Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) bust in the parking lot of the Popeyes restaurant on Vlissengen Road, Georgetown.

The charge was read to the teen and Denzil Park, 49, Ricardo Denhart, 47, and Patrick Ram, 24 at an in-camera hearing in Georgetown.

It is alleged that on August 14th, at Popeyes, Vlissengen Road, they trafficked 10.078 kilogrammes (equivalent to 22 pounds) of cocaine…..