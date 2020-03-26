North Ruimveldt man accused of $1M jewels heist remanded

A North Ruimveldt father of one accused of three robberies including one involving almost $1 million in jewellery was remanded to prison when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court yesterday.
Osafo Denhart, 25, of 316 North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was arraigned before Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus. It is alleged that on March 21st, 2020, at Jamoon Drive, Meadowbrook Gardens, Georgetown, in the company of others and armed with guns, Denhart robbed Lawrence McCray of a 35 pennyweight gold chain valued $400,000, a gold ring valued $150,000 and a diamond bracelet valued $375,000, a total value of $925,000.