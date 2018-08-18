Patterson to address Cabinet on PPC’s findings of violations in award of bridge study contract

State Minister Joseph Harmon said on Thursday that it is expected that Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson will address Cabinet on the findings made by the Public Procurement Commission (PPC) of breaches of the procurement laws in the award of a contract to Dutch firm LievenseCSO for a feasibility study for a new bridge over the Demerara River

“It was not discussed at Cabinet [this week] but certainly I expect that the Minister of Public Infrastructure would address the matter and that by the next Cabinet meeting will bring to Cabinet a position on the issue that has been put into the public domain,” Harmon told reporters at a press briefing on Thursday.

He was asked whether Cabinet had read the PPC report and agreed that rules were breached…..