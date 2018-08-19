Breakdown of generators to blame for E’quibo Coast outages -GPL

Following continuous outages along the Essequibo Coast, the Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL) is advising residents that it is working to restore their power supply by tomorrow.

GPL, in a statement that was issued yesterday, explained that outages along the Essequibo Coast over the past week have been due to the breakdown of two generating units.

It said on Monday, August 13th and Thursday, August 16th, its No. 3 and No. 8 units, with an aggregate capacity of 2.8 Megawatts (MWs), became inoperable due to major mechanical and electrical issues, respectively…..