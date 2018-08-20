Some MPs had peculiar food requests – Ramkarran

Weighing in on recent reports about the eating and drinking habits of MPs, former Speaker of the National Assembly, Ralph Ramkarran said that the quarrel in Parliament is most unusual because it is MPs themselves who created this situation.

“When I first entered Parliament as an MP in 1997, MPs were served “tea,” consisting of non-alcoholic beverages and sandwiches. I resigned my seat in Parliament in 2000 at the request of President Jagdeo to sit on the Elections Commission for the 2001 elections. When I returned to Parliament as the Speaker in May 2001, a full lunch was served in paper plates with plastic forks and spoons. Consistent agitation by MPs led to the improvements in the presentation and quality that now prevail. The past and current governments have approved the parliamentary budgets after detailed consideration. It is hypocrisy to complain now”, Ramkarran said in his column in yesterday’s Sunday Stabroek…..