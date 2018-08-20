Region Six finds $12M to repair dams for harvesting

The Region Six (East Berbice/Corentyne) administration in an effort to support the farmers of the region will be spending some $12M to repair access dams which are presently in poor condition.

David Armogan, Regional Chairman on Thursday told Stabroek News, that “We have found about $12M from the regional budget to repair the dams”. However, he said, that that sum of money will not be able to repair all of the dams within the region. He noted that works will have to be done on the major dams. “We have allocated about $5M to the water users in Black Bush Polder, about $4 point something million to 52 – 74 and about $4M to the water users at Crabwood Creek”.

He said, that the money will be used to carry out works on the major dams but that farmers will also have to play their part to “do work on the secondary dams because we are doing the primary dams”…..