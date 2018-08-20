Two men held over shooting at Farm Housing Scheme

Two men have been taken into police custody following reports of a shooting at Farm Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara yesterday morning.

Police from the Providence Police Station were summoned to the housing scheme following reports of gunshots being fired indiscriminately.

The men arrested are ages 30 and 21, unemployed, and of Herstelling Housing Scheme and Farm Squatting Area respectively. They are not licensed firearms holders. A statement from the police force, yesterday said the shots were fired at around 6.30 yesterday morning.

“Two motorcars which were parked at the location in question were searched along with the drivers; in one vehicle, the ranks found a live 9mm round while in the other vehicle another live 9mm round was also found,” the police said.

The statement added that the lawmen also found two spent shells next to one of the vehicles.

Despite the discoveries no firearm was found.