Volda trounces competition

Volda Lawrence was just after midnight today declared the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) Chairman beating out Joseph Harmon by 59 votes in a win that President David Granger believes is one for women everywhere.

When the results were officially announced sometime after 12:30 am, Returning Officer Hewley Griffith declared Lawrence, who is the Minister of Public Health, the winner and informed that she had secured 346 votes against Minister of State Harmon’s 287. Minister of Legal Affairs Basil Williams received 183 votes Griffith said. Williams’ result would represent a major defeat for him and the hope of being considered as a likely successor to President Granger.

Lawrence had also secured one of the two vice-chairman positions with 244 votes along with Annette Ferguson who got 260. However, given that she was the winner in the Chairmanship race, the 2nd position went to Dr George Norton who got 242 votes…..