Guyana News

Volda trounces competition

By Staff Writer
Victory! Newly elected chairman of the People’s National Congress Reform, Volda Lawrence (seated at centre) flanked by her supporting team minutes after she was declared the winner of the chairmanship of the party. Lawrence campaigned along with party stalwarts Joseph Harmon and Basil Williams for the post. Her win will go down as an achievement in party history as she is the first female chairman to be elected.

Volda Lawrence was just after midnight today declared the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) Chairman beating out Joseph Harmon by  59 votes in a  win that President David Granger believes is one for women everywhere.

When the results were officially announced sometime after 12:30 am, Returning Officer Hewley Griffith declared Lawrence, who is the Minister of Public Health, the winner and informed that she had secured 346 votes against Minister of State Harmon’s 287.  Minister of Legal Affairs Basil Williams received 183 votes Griffith said.  Williams’ result would represent a major defeat for him and the hope of being considered as a likely successor to President Granger.

Lawrence had also secured one of the two vice-chairman positions with 244 votes along with Annette Ferguson who got 260. However, given that she was the winner in the Chairmanship race, the 2nd position went to Dr George Norton who got 242 votes…..

More in Guyana News

AG’s move to enforce act still contemptuous of court order –Nandlall

Pensioner dies in Pomeroon River boat collision

Pensioner dies in Pomeroon River boat collision

DDL to build new HQ, solar farm

Nearly $2B released to GuySuCo for operational expenses – NICIL/SPU

Commonwealth Secretariat defends advice on sovereign wealth fund green paper

WPA criticises gov’t over teachers pay talks

Miners body must decide if it’s a pressure group or partner in development – ministry

Miners body must decide if it’s a pressure group or partner in development – ministry

Route 42 bus operators unhappy with Bugle St arrangements

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web