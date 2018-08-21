Guyana News

Cop charged with stealing revolver, ammo from Brickdam station

By Staff Writer
Cornell Paul

A 21-year-old Police Constable was yesterday asked to post $150,000 bail for his release after being charged with stealing a firearm and ammunition from the Brickdam Police Station.

The charge against Cornell Paul alleges that on February 3rd, 2018, at Impact Base, Brickdam Police Station, he stole a .38 special revolver, valued $175,000, a holster, valued $60,000, and six .38 rounds, valued $750. The stolen articles have a total value of $235,750 and were the property of the Guyana Police Force.

Paul pleaded not guilty to the charge…..

