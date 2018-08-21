PPP says still in the dark on redrawn constituencies for local gov’t polls

The changes made by government to the electoral structure of several Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) and municipalities are all aimed at preventing a second landslide victory by the PPP at local government elections (LGE), the party said yesterday, while warning that it will not be intimidated.

“We are prepared to battle and prepared to ensure that… in the Local Authorities we will put on an even better showing than in 2016…,” Opposition Chief Whip Gail Teixeira told a press briefing, which was held to air the party’s concerns about the upcoming elections.

At the top of its list of concerns is the fact that the boundaries and demarcations for some areas are still not known and that polling day staff is still being sought with less than three months to go before the elections are held…..