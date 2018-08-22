Guyana News

Specialist urges practical approach for adoption of mercury-free mining

-says miners would need technical help

By Staff Writer
The gathering at the Education Lecture Theatre (ELT) at the University of Guyana on Monday night.

Practical solutions are needed to sell miners on giving up mercury in gold recovery, according to Canadian mining specialist Dr. Bruce Marshall, who says education and training are key in helping them transition to more efficient and less harmful methods that would yield higher returns.

Marshall made the argument on Monday night at a presentation on mercury-free strategies for artisanal and small miners at the Education Lecture Theatre at the University of Guyana’s Turkeyen Campus.

Marshall’s presentation, which is part of the Mining Week activities, was focused on the effects of mercury in artisanal and small mining on the miners and their surrounding environs and different methods and techniques that can be used instead. It is is based on his extensive work in the Amazon region…..

More in Guyana News

Bandits grab millions, beat businessman in over hour-long attack at supermarket

By

Tremor from massive Venezuelan quake felt along Guyana’s coast

Trio charged with robbing mining camp owner

Man burns Mon Repos woman, torches house

GTT reports faults down to 2% in first half of year

Disorderly behaviour accused threatened to kill minister

Taxi drivers charged with possession of bullets after Farm raid

Vendors lament City Hall’s lack of interest in Art and Craft Exhibition

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web