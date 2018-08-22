Specialist urges practical approach for adoption of mercury-free mining

Practical solutions are needed to sell miners on giving up mercury in gold recovery, according to Canadian mining specialist Dr. Bruce Marshall, who says education and training are key in helping them transition to more efficient and less harmful methods that would yield higher returns.

Marshall made the argument on Monday night at a presentation on mercury-free strategies for artisanal and small miners at the Education Lecture Theatre at the University of Guyana’s Turkeyen Campus.

Marshall’s presentation, which is part of the Mining Week activities, was focused on the effects of mercury in artisanal and small mining on the miners and their surrounding environs and different methods and techniques that can be used instead. It is is based on his extensive work in the Amazon region…..