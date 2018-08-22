Guyana News

Vendors lament City Hall’s lack of interest in Art and Craft Exhibition

By Staff Writer
The assorted handicraft on display from Sharon’s Indigenous Creations

Art and Craft artists are set to have their creations on display throughout the week on the Main Street Avenue as part of Guyana’s City Week celebrations.

However, some exhibitors have expressed concern with the City Hall’s lack of interest in their efforts.

One exhibitor, who asked not to be named, stated that she found out about the exhibition through an advertisement. She stated that she,….

More in Guyana News

Bandits grab millions, beat businessman in over hour-long attack at supermarket

By

Tremor from massive Venezuelan quake felt along Guyana’s coast

Trio charged with robbing mining camp owner

Man burns Mon Repos woman, torches house

GTT reports faults down to 2% in first half of year

Disorderly behaviour accused threatened to kill minister

Taxi drivers charged with possession of bullets after Farm raid

Specialist urges practical approach for adoption of mercury-free mining

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web