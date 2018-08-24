Guyana News

Bogus auto dealer gets three years for conning customers

By Staff Writer
Jermaine Fraser

A 24-year-old man was yesterday sentenced to three years in prison after admitting to conning three persons out of a total of $900,000 by pretending that he could supply them with vehicles.

Jermaine Fraser, of Lamaha Springs, was sentenced by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown after he pleaded guilty to three separate charges of obtaining money by false pretence.

Fraser denied a fourth charge…..

More in Guyana News

Granger meets with US congressional team

Jagdeo concerned over ‘secrecy’ surrounding visit by US delegation

Driver cleared of causing death of co-worker in Canaan accident

Jagdeo stands by claim of regular alcohol consumption at parliament

Cross-border inflows, oil production to change population profile

By
Venezuelan plane held at Ogle airport in laundering probe

Venezuelan plane held at Ogle airport in laundering probe

Christopher Jones tops PNCR’s central executive voting

Start of trial of miner’s missing stones delayed until October

Start of trial of miner’s missing stones delayed until October

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web