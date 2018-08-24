Bogus auto dealer gets three years for conning customers

A 24-year-old man was yesterday sentenced to three years in prison after admitting to conning three persons out of a total of $900,000 by pretending that he could supply them with vehicles.
Jermaine Fraser, of Lamaha Springs, was sentenced by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown after he pleaded guilty to three separate charges of obtaining money by false pretence.
Fraser denied a fourth charge…..
