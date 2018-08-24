Guyana News

Trotman defends ‘strategic’ ties with Exxon

-assures that gov’t won’t nationalize US businesses here

By Staff Writer
The meeting in progress on Wednesday (DPI phot0)

Natural Resources Minister Raphael Trotman yesterday defended the APNU+AFC administration’s “strategic relationship” with ExxonMobil, saying that it is guided by the long-term security of the state and not just future income.

Addressing a visiting US congressional delegation on Wednesday at his ministry’s office in Kingston, Trotman welcomed the entrance and involvement of American companies in the extractive industries sector, and identified ExxonMobil as a strategic national development partner.

“This government has been criticized for this strategic relationship, but we will not recoil or resile from our position as we are mindful not just about the income of tomorrow, but equally also, about the long term security of the state,” he said, ….

