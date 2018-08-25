Freeman St man guard charged with murdering girlfriend

Security guard Jermaine Bristol was yesterday charged with the murder of his girlfriend, Shanece Lawrence, who was fatally stabbed on Wednesday at the Freeman Street, East La Penitence apartment that they previously shared.

Bristol was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which alleged that he murdered Lawrence on August 22nd at Freeman Street, East La Penitence.

After reading the charge, Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman remanded the man to prison and adjourned the proceedings until August 27th.

Lawrence succumbed after she was stabbed multiple times. Bristol subsequently made his way to the Brickdam Police Station, where he was arrested after reportedly confessing to the crime.

The couple had been involved for in excess of four years. A report had been filed some months ago by the now dead woman after the duo got into an altercation at a city hotel, where Bristol allegedly threw away all of her belongings, including her clothing.