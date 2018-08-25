High blood mercury levels found in GTT staff

The Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) and technical staff of the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) are expected to meet soon to discuss the recent detection of high blood mercury levels among the telephone company’s staff.

“Following contact made by GTT, we have contacted the Ministry of [Public] Health to coordinate the response, and efforts are afoot, as Dr. Shamdeo Persaud has been engaged and a meeting is being planned,” Natural Resources Minister Raphael Trotman told Stabroek News yesterday, when contacted.

“As before, the Ministry of Social Protection will be involved. I expect a meeting will take place very soon between the technical staff of the various entities,” Trotman added…..