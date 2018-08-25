Jagdeo willing to participate in inquiry into ‘Sash’ Sawh murder

Even though the police have definitively identified the killers of former Agriculture Minister Satyadeow ‘Sash’ Sawh, former president Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday maintained his willingness to participate in an inquiry if one is ever held.

He reiterated that he would prefer that this be part of a wider inquiry into all the killings that occurred around that time and that there must be collaboration between government and the opposition.

Speaking at his weekly press conference, he defended why no Commission of Inquiry (CoI) was held by the then PPP/C government, saying that the killers were identified.

“The police discovered who the killers where. The police knew who the killers where,” he said…..