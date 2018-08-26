17 Guyanese awarded Chevening scholarships

After receiving a whopping 298 applications, the British High Commission has awarded Chevening Scholarships to 17 Guyanese and one Surinamese.

Speaking with reporters on Friday, High Commissioner Gregory Quinn noted the scholarships awarded this year represents an investment of $128 million.

He stressed that the money spent was for the benefit of Guyana and noted that the increasing numbers of scholarships being offered were a sign that the British government was pleased with the performance of past recipients.

This year’s awardees are: