17 Guyanese awarded Chevening scholarships

After receiving a whopping 298 applications, the British High Commission has awarded Chevening Scholarships to 17 Guyanese and one Surinamese.
Speaking with reporters on Friday, High Commissioner Gregory Quinn noted the scholarships awarded this year represents an investment of $128 million.
He stressed that the money spent was for the benefit of Guyana and noted that the increasing numbers of scholarships being offered were a sign that the British government was pleased with the performance of past recipients.
This year’s awardees are:
- Mikhail Amsterdam, who will be pursuing an MSc in Marine Planning and Management;
- Yolander Persaud, who will be pursuing an LLM in Oil and Gas Law;
- Cilandell Glen who will be pursuing an MSc in Child and Adolescent Mental Health;
- Sachin Ramsuran, who will be pursuing an MSc in Computer Communications Networks;
- Maria Paul, who will be pursuing an MSc in Environmental Policy and Management;
- Nichole Haynes, who will be pursuing an MSc in Economics;
- Sonia Lord, who will be pursuing an MSc in Global Health and Development;
- Nicholas Peters, who will be pursuing an MSc in Human Rights;
- Adoniyah Benjamin, who will be pursuing an MSc in Global Public Health and Policy;
- Dave Sarran, who will be pursuing an MSc in Information Systems Management;
- Kemptorne Daly, who will be pursuing an MA in Media and Cultural Studies;
- Dr Gavinash Persaud, who will be pursuing an MSc in Diabetes Best Practice;
- Makini Hackett, who will be pursuing an MSc in Environmental Engineering and Project Management;
- Stacy Weever, who will be pursuing an LLM in Oil, Gas and Mining Law;
- Gregory Harris, who will be pursuing an MSc in Health Care Policy and Management;
- Deron Saul, who will be pursuing an MSc in Applied Petroleum Geoscience;
- Monique Williams, who will be pursuing an MSc in Environmental Engineering and Project Management;
- Surinamese Zylenna Darson, who will be pursuing MSc in International Mineral Resources Management.
