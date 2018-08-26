Jagdeo confident presidential candidate will have majority support on Central Committee

PPP General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo believes the party’s presidential candidate for 2020 will gain the support of the majority of the 35-member Central Committee (CC).

“That person will get over 50 of the votes of the central committee,” Jagdeo told Sunday Stabroek.

The 35-member Central Committee of the People’s Progressive Party will be voting to determine that party’s presidential candidate sometime before Local Government Elections which are set for November 12th.

With the expectation that there will be over five persons contesting for the position, concerns have been raised that a single round of balloting could lead to the absurdity that the candidate is chosen by a small ….