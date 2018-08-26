Guyana News

Jagdeo confident presidential candidate will have majority support on Central Committee

By Staff Writer
Bharrat Jagdeo

PPP General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo believes the party’s presidential candidate for 2020 will gain the support of the majority of the 35-member Central Committee (CC).

“That person will get over 50 of the votes of the central committee,” Jagdeo told Sunday Stabroek.

The 35-member Central Committee of the People’s Progressive Party will be voting to determine that party’s presidential candidate sometime before Local Government Elections which are set for November 12th.

With the expectation that there will be over five persons contesting for the position, concerns have been raised that a single round of balloting could lead to the absurdity that the candidate is chosen by a small ….

Related Coverage

Ramkarran should be backed by decent-minded people in the Ex Co and CC to become presidential candidate

PPP to name presidential candidate before local govt polls

PPP Central Committee to decide soon on process to pick next presidential candidate

More in Guyana News

Gafsons sells Houston complex to oilfield services provider in multi-billion dollar deal

Headmistress dies after Good Hope crash

By

Robbery suspect shot while trying to disarm cop

Ex-marine returns to invest in Guyana

Bank moves to recover over $320M from Baishanlin, affiliate over loan for Providence land

17 Guyanese awarded Chevening scholarships

Comments

Around the Web