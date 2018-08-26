Guyana News

New Hope man was struck by vehicle from presidential convoy

-cops investigating

By Staff Writer

Herman John, the pedestrian who was struck on Friday evening by a vehicle belonging to the presidential convoy along the Friendship Public Road, East Bank Demerara, has been discharged from the hospital, while police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

John, 31, of New Hope Housing Scheme, was hospitalised in an unconscious state at the Diamond Diagnosis Centre following the accident, which occurred at about 7.40 pm.

At the time of the accident, the presidential convoy was heading to Georgetown. The president, who was not an occupant at the time,….

