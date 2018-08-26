Threat to Arapaima, social ills showcased in exhibition by new Burrowes School graduates

The threat to the Arapaima is among the issues being explored in the exhibition by the E.R. Burrowes School of Art’s Class of 2018 at the Umana Yana in Kingston, Georgetown.

The two-week long exhibition features pieces created in various artistic mediums, including painting, sculpture, leather craft and textile design, which the graduating students would have completed during their tutelage.

A Department of Public Information (DPI) report noted that in an address at the opening of the exhibition last Wednesday,….