Guyana News

Threat to Arapaima, social ills showcased in exhibition by new Burrowes School graduates

-artists urged to create national dialogue

By Staff Writer
A glass encased tabletop featuring the Arapaima designed by Renella Hamlet (Photo by Terrence Thompson)

The threat to the Arapaima is among the issues being explored in the exhibition by the E.R. Burrowes School of Art’s Class of 2018 at the Umana Yana in Kingston, Georgetown. 

The two-week long exhibition features pieces created in various artistic mediums, including painting, sculpture, leather craft and textile design, which the graduating students would have completed during their tutelage.

A Department of Public Information (DPI) report noted that in an address at the opening of the exhibition last Wednesday,….

Related Coverage

Ministry willing to renovate, equip Burrowes – Anthony

National Gallery exhibits Dominique Hunter’s Introspection

Dominique Hunter: Surrealism works for me

More in Guyana News

Mother kills three-year-old son

By

Gafsons sells Houston complex to oilfield services provider in multi-billion dollar deal

Jagdeo confident presidential candidate will have majority support on Central Committee

Headmistress dies after Good Hope crash

By

Robbery suspect shot while trying to disarm cop

Ex-marine returns to invest in Guyana

Comments

Around the Web