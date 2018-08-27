Man hit by presidential convoy car undergoing further treatment

The New Hope, East Bank Demerara (EBD) man who was struck by a vehicle which was part of a Presidential convoy is currently receiving treatment at the Woodlands Hospital.

Police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan yesterday told Stabroek News that the man was taken to the private institution after he was discharged from the Diamond Diagnostic Centre on Friday.

The injured man, Hermon John, 31, of New Hope Housing Scheme, was rushed in an unconscious state to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre…..