Woman charged with murdering son to undergo psychiatric evaluation

Brenda Ferreira, the 26-year-old mother who is accused of fatally stabbing her three-year-old son over the weekend was today arraigned over his murder and is due to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Ferreira was not represented by an attorney when she appeared before Magistrate Peter Hugh at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court this morning.

She was not required to plead to the indictable charge and was remanded to prison until September 12.

Ramdeo, called ‘Papa,’ of Lot 585 15th Street, Foulis, Enmore, was stabbed twice during the attack by his mother, which took place around 9.45 am on Saturday at their home.

He was later rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he succumbed around 1 pm while receiving medical treatment.

An autopsy performed on Monday revealed that Ramdeo died of a stab wound to the heart.

Brenda was taken into custody following the incident.

She had reportedly told the police that she had a dream that she was going to die on Saturday and she didn’t want to leave Ramdeo behind since he was her favourite child.

Ramdeo’s four-year-old brother, who witnessed the attack, managed to escape and alerted a relative of his father, Shamlall Mahadeo, who informed neighbours and they called the police.