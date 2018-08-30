Bartica tax office moves to Fifth Avenue

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) is in the process of relocating its current office in Bartica to a better location in the municipality as it seeks to improve the delivery of taxpayer services in Region Seven, Cuyuni/Mazaruni.

The Commissioner-General of the GRA, Godfrey Statia, on August 23 led a delegation of tax officials on a site visit to the proposed new tax office location at Fifth Avenue, Bartica, where the Authority plans to operate officially from November this year, according to the GRA press release.

The new location will include among other things, living quarters for some senior staff, thereby allowing for a decrease in rental and other associated expenses, After an initial assessment, it was determined that despite earlier efforts to provide a one-stop-shop, improvements were needed in terms of a more enabling environment for staff, and building capacity for the benefit of taxpayers who would otherwise have to travel to Georgetown for some services, the release also said. It was also determined that in order to be effective, regional offices must not only be equipped to offer complete taxpayer services, but also be able to conduct audits and investigations of economic activities of individual and corporate taxpayers in the said localities, the release also added…..