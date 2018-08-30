Guyana News

President pledges support to Guyana Police Force Band

-in honour of its 160th anniversary

By Staff Writer
The President addressing the luncheon (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

President David Granger yesterday  pledged his support and that of the Government of Guyana, to the Guyana Police Force’s Military Band at a  luncheon, which he hosted at the Baridi Benab, State House to celebrate the Band’s 160th anniversary.  

In his brief remarks, Granger noted that the Police Force’s Band has become a national institution, which has served the Guyanese people well.

 “The Force has built up a formidable reputation not only in Guyana but also in the Caribbean and even as far as the UK and it has produced a great number of talented musicians. The Band has had an important role in the development of Guyanese culture because it is the best band in the land. The fact that the Band has been awarded a National Award….

