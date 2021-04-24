Police leadership give condolences to family of force’s late Music Director

The Commissioner of the Police (Ag) Nigel Hoppie and other senior officers on Thursday visited the family of the late Senior Superintendent Charmaine Stuart to give their condolences.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) said that Hoppie was accompanied by Welfare Officer, Deputy Superintendent Jewel Sullivan; second-in-charge ‘Admin’ Allison Moore; and Quartermaster, Assistant Superintendent Donna Ferguson. They met with Stuart’s husband Ronald and her two sons, Kevin and Murphy, as well as other family members during their visit to the Senior Superintendent’s residence.

“A void has been left in the organization that won’t be filled in a long, long time,” Hoppie was quoted as saying during the visit.