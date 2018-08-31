Uitvlugt cane shredder mishap being investigated –GuySuCo

An investigation into the incident where a cane shredder ran out of control and ejected numerous blades at the Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara estate, earlier this month, has begun, the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) says.

The accident saw a turbine-fuelled sugar cane shredder speed out of control, bursting the belt and ejecting the shredder blades on the morning of August 11th.

Luckily no one was hurt even as an employee daringly risked his life and manoeuvred through the chaos to shut off the turbine.

“There was an accident during start up. It was mechanical…they were starting up the turbine, the thing over-sped and it didn’t stop in time,” new Chief Executive Officer of GuySuCo Harold Davis Jr had confirmed to Stabroek News a few days after the incident…..