“SASOD is 15!” to open Painting the Spectrum film festival

“SASOD is 15!” a new documentary short exploring the impact of Society Against Sexual Orientation Discrimination (SASOD) will open this year’s Painting the Spectrum film festival, which will begin next Tuesday.

The festival, organised by SASOD and now in its 14th year, will feature over 40 films from all over the world, which will be screened at the organisation’s office, located at 203 Duncan Street, Lamaha Gardens, Georgetown.

Screenings will be held every Tuesday and Thurs-day in September from 6 pm…..