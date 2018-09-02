Decision to send ex-SWAT head on leave unlawful -court rules

The decision of former acting Police Commissioner to send the ex-Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit head, Deputy Superintendent Motie Dookie, on leave was declared unconstitutional by the High Court on Friday.

Justice Fidella Corbin-Lincoln, who heard Dookie’s application for relief, granted him a writ of certiorari quashing Ramnarine’s decision of 21st May, 2018, sending him on “Special Leave in the Public Interest.”

According to a press release issued by Dookie’s attorney, Anil Nandlall, the judge in her ruling found Ramnarine’s decision to be not only unconstitutional, but irrational as well…..