Former SWAT Head dismissed from force over whisky find

Motie Dookie, former Head of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit who was implicated in the smuggling of 30 cases of whisky in 2017 was dismissed from the Guyana Police Force after an inquiry into the allegation found him guilty.

This was confirmed by Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC) Paul Slowe who told Stabroek News that Dookie’s dismissal was effective from December, 31, 2019.

“…..The tribunal set up an inquiry into the allegation, the tribunal found him guilty and he was dismissed,” Slowe recently told Stabroek News.