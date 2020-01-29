Ministry oversees improvements to schools at Parikwaranau

Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman last Wednesday visited Parikwaranau, South Rupununi in Region Nine to inspect improvements to the schools there.

According to a Ministry of Natural Resources (MoNR) release, the aim of the minister’s visit was to engage with the residents and make good on commitments made to the primary school, nursery school, and youth football club.

During a previous visit in November last year, the Minister observed issues with the solar system for the primary school, extreme heat conditions and lack of resting areas in the nursery school, and the need for maintenance of the football field in the area.