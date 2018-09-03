Man charged with theft of $1m in gold from Troy Resources

A Troy Resources Incorporated worker was on Friday charged with stealing in excess of $1 million worth of raw gold from his employer.

The allegation against Kevorne De Freitas, 28, is that on August 24th, 2018, at 14 miles Mazaruni River, he stole 114 pennyweights of raw gold, valued $1,390,000, belonging to Troy Resources Incorporated.

De Freitas denied the charge after it was read against him in Georgetown.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield had no objections to bail but asked that conditions be attached and that the defendant lodges his passport with police…..